Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news Jan 26.

The Rohnert Park-Cotati Friends of the Library

Winter 2018 Book Sale

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.—Members only (membership available at the door).

Thursday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3 (half price day / bag of books $5), 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Friday, Feb. 9, 3 - 5 p.m. 20-minute sessions to play with an Oculus Rift headset. Space is limited; please sign up online. A signed waiver is required.

Master Gardeners: Healthy Gardens Approach for Weed Management. Saturday, Feb. 10, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. The first of four Sonoma County Master Gardeners Free Spring workshops, presented by D.J. DeProspero.

African Village Celebration with Onye Onyemaechi. Saturday, Feb. 10, 2 - 3 p.m.

A special musical celebration for Black History Month. Founder of Village Rhythms, visionary and teacher/mentor of the ancient ways of traditional wisdom, Onye Onyemaechi brings the joy and soul of African culture, music and the celebration of village life to individuals and organizations throughout the world.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 11:30 a.m. “True Grit,” by Charles Portis. Copies are available at the information desk. New members are welcome.

CHILDREN’S AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Kids Yoga (ages 6-12). Friday, Jan. 26, 4 - 5 p.m.

This playful kids’ yoga class is geared towards older kids. The class introduces yoga poses with cooperative games, breathing, and relaxation exercises, as well as encourages self-expression and building social skills. A kids only yoga class, parents/caregivers are welcome to observe.

Maker Studio: Hour of Code (ages 9-12). Friday, Feb. 2, 4 - 5:15 p.m.

A fun and simple one-hour introduction to computer science! No experience needed! Space is limited, please register online, visit the branch, or call (707) 584-9121.

Homework Help. Mondays, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Free homework assistance for grades K-12.

Weekly Storytimes. Toddlers ages 18-36 months Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babytime ages 0-18 months Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Pre-School Storytime ages 3-6 Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.