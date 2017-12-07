Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news, December 8

The Library Advisory Board meets on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 5 – 6 p.m. in the library conference room. The public is welcome to attend this meeting. The opportunity to address the Board with comments on matters affecting public library service is included in the meeting’s agenda.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Thursday, Dec. 14, 3 - 5 p.m. 20 minute sessions to play with an Oculus Rift headset. Space is limited. Please make an appointment online in the events calendar or at the adult information desk at the library. A signed waiver is required for ages 14-17. The waiver form must be signed by a parent or guardian.

Clases de Technología: Google Drive. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Aprenda sobre el “cloud” (la nube) y cómo guardar sus documentos y trabajos ahí. Simplemente, abriendo su propia cuenta de Google, usted tendrá acceso a una variedad de programas gratuitos.

Tech Classes: Google Drive. Thursday, Dec. 14, 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Learn about “the cloud” and how to save your work there. Access the free Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides. Discover how to share, collaborate, and edit. Class is limited to ten (10) participants.

CHILDREN’S AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Tween Book Club (ages 9-12). Thursday, Dec. 14, 4 - 5 p.m.

Talk about the “Wimpy Kid” books and practice writing with published author, Jonah Raskin! Snacks and supplies provided. Pick up your copy of the book at the Children’s Desk. This month: “The Last Straw.”

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 11:30 a.m. “Lab Girl,” by Hope Jahren.

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Thursday, Dec. 14, 3-5 p.m. Please see description above.

Gift Making for Teens (grades 7-12). Saturday, Dec. 9, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Create decorative boxes and fill them with small handmade books and cards embellished with a hammered flower technique. Materials provided! Space is limited to 15 people. Please register online or by phone.

Tinker Thinkers: Electricity (ages 5-12). Tuesday, Dec. 12, 4 – 5 p.m. Presented by the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County. Hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and math workshops: a chance to play with electricity!

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos (ages 1-5) Saturday, Dec.16, 11 a.m.

Explore books, songs, rhymes and play in English and Spanish! Libros, canciones, rimas y actividades.

Homework Help. Mondays, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Free homework assistance for grades K-12 while school is in session. Help with all subjects on a drop-in basis.

Weekly Storytimes. Toddlers ages 18-36 months Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babytime ages 0-18 months Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Pre-School Storytime ages 3-6 Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.