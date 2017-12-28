Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news, December 29

All branches of Sonoma County Library will close at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 and remain closed through Monday, Jan. 1, reopening Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Happy New Year!!

Adult’s Programs

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Saturday, Jan. 6, 2-5 p.m. 20 minute sessions to play with an Oculus Rift headset. Space is limited. A signed waiver is required.

Clases de Technología: Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook). Wednesday, Jan. 3, 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Conozca más so bre el paquete completo que ofrece Microsoft.

Tech Classes: Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook). Thursday, Jan. 4, 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Introducing Microsoft’s complete package. Please register online or in person at the Library.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 11:30 a.m. “Lab Girl,” by Hope Jahren.

Children’s and Teen’s Programs

Snowflake Drop In Craft Table (all ages). Saturday, Dec. 30, all day. Drop in to the children’s room to decorate a snowflake cut-out or make a coffee filter snowflake.

Kids Yoga (6-12 years old).

Friday, Dec. 29, 4 - 5 p.m.

A playful kids’ yoga class introducing yoga poses with cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises.

Animal Music (ages 0-5). Tuesday, Jan. 2, 3 - 4 p.m.

Kids and their families are invited to boogie along with Animal Music. Get ready to sing, dance and have a great time.

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos (ages 1-5). Wednesday, Jan. 3, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Explore books, songs, rhymes, and play in English and Spanish! Libros, canciones, rimas y actividades.

Game on: Board Games (ages 8 and up). Thursday, Jan. 4, 2 - 4 p.m.

Bring your friends, bring your family! We will have board games and snacks available.

Maker Studio: Hour of Code (ages 9-12). Friday, Jan. 5, 4 - 5:15 p.m. A fun and simple one-hour introduction to computer science! No experience needed! We will provide the computers. Space is limited, please register online, visit the branch, or call us

at (707) 584-9121.

Homework Help. Mondays, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Free homework assistance for grades K-12.

Weekly Storytimes. Storytimes are on a break until Jan. 9.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.