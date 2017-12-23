Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news December 22

All branches of the Sonoma County Library will close at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 for the Christmas holiday. The library will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 25, reopening Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Adult Programs

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 11:30 a.m. “Lab Girl,” by Hope Jahren.

Children’s and Teen’s Programs

Snowflake Drop In Craft Table (All ages): Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Saturday, Dec. 30, all day.

Drop in to the children’s room any time the library is open to decorate a snowflake cut-out or make a coffee filter snowflake to take home or add to our window display.

My Gym (ages 1-4): Thursday, Dec. 28, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Fitness and movement activities for little ones with mobile MyGym. Spaces are limited, please register online or by calling the library at 584-9121.

Kids Yoga (6-12 years old): Friday, Dec. 29, 4 - 5 p.m.

A playful kid’s yoga class geared towards older kids, introducing yoga poses with cooperative games, breathing, and relaxation exercises. We will do lots of partner and group poses, yoga games, breathing and learning how our body works.

Family Movie Night: Wednesday, Dec. 27, 6 - 8 p.m.

The Muppets tell their version of Charles Dickens’ famous work, “A Christmas Carol.” Rated G. Snacks provided.

Homework Help: Mondays, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Free homework assistance for grades K-12 while school is in session. Help with all subjects on a drop-in basis.

Weekly Storytimes: Toddlers ages 18-36 months Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babytime ages 0-18 months Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Pre-School Storytime ages 3-6 Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Storytimes are on a break from Dec. 26 until Jan. 9.

Read to a Dog: Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.