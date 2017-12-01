Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news December 1

ADULT PROGRAMS

Swing Street. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2-3 p.m.

This five-man band includes horns, bass, guitar and percussion and will be playing jazz, swing, standards and bossa nova!

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Thursday, Nov. 30, 3-5 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 7, 3-5 p.m. 20 minute sessions.

Come try out our Oculus Rift headset! 20 minute sessions to play with the Virtual Reality equipment are available including a brief introduction to the equipment. Space is limited. Please make an appointment online in the events calendar or at the adult information desk at the library. A signed waiver is required. For ages 14-17 we will need the waiver form signed by a parent or guardian.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 11:30 a.m. “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. Copies will be available at the library information desk in mid-December.

CHILDREN’S AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Maker Studio: Hour of Code (ages 9-12). Friday, Dec. 1, 4 - 5:15 p.m.

A fun and simple one-hour introduction to computer science! No experience needed! Space is limited, please register online, visit the branch, or call (707) 584-9121.

Gift Making for Teens (grades 7-12). Saturday, Dec. 9, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Teens will create decorative boxes and fill them with small handmade books and cards embellished with a hammered flower technique. Materials provided! Space is limited to 15 people. Please register online or by phone at the library.

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos (ages 1-5) Wednesday, Dec. 6, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Explore books, songs, rhymes, and play in English and Spanish! Libros, canciones, rimas y actividades en ingles y español.

Homework Help. Mondays, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Free homework assistance for grades K-12 while school is in session. Help with all subjects on a drop-in basis.

Weekly Storytimes. On a break from Nov. 20 – Dec. 4, resuming on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Toddlers ages 18-36 months Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babytime ages 0-18 months Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Pre-School Storytime ages 3-6 Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.