Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news August 31

Library Closed Monday, Sept. 3

All branches of Sonoma County Library will be closed in observation of Labor Day.

Back to School: Educator Party Friday, September 7, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Sonoma County Educators are cordially invited to our Back to school educator party. Homeschool parents and families are most welcome! · Learn about library resources to enrich your teaching and enhance learning · Get (or renew!) your Sonoma County Library Educator Card · Meet Sonoma County Library librarians - your partners in education! · Enjoy light refreshments

The first 50 educators will receive a door prize.

Adult Programs

Reflecting back as we rebuild the future: Stories and Poems about the 2017 Sonoma Fires. With Sonoma Count Poet Laureate Maya Khosla. Wednesday, Sept. 12, 6 - 8 p.m. An interactive evening including a slide show of Pepperwood Preserve showing its rapid comeback after the 2017 fire. Participate in discussions and question-answer sessions and also write and listen to fire-related poetry. This event will also feature three short films produced by Maya Khosla. Light refreshments.

Virtual Reality Lab: Oculus Rift. Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 30 minute sessions with the Oculus Rift! 14 years and older welcome. Please make an appointment online or visit a service desk at the library to sign up. A signed waiver is required.

Ukulele Beyond the Basics. Saturday, Sept. 8, 2 - 3 p.m.

Add more songs to your repertoire and learn more music theory. Space is limited. Please register online or in person at the information desk.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, Sept. 18, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “Everything I Never Told You,” by Celeste Ng. New members are welcome! Pick up a copy of the book at the adult information desk.

Children’s and Teen programs

Teen Virtual Lounge (ages 14-18). Tuesday, Sept 4, 3 - 5 p.m.

Drop-in/sign-up for sessions with the VR headset. Hang out and watch your friends play. Games projected on to a large monitor. Signed waiver is required (signed by a parent if under 18). Snacks and music provided.

Kids Yoga (Ages 6-12). Friday, Aug. 31, 4 - 5 p.m.

Yoga poses and cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises, including lots of partner and group poses, yoga games, breathing and a focus on how our body works. Sign up online or at the library.

Animal Music (Ages 0-5). Tuesday, Sept. 4, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Kids age 0-5 and their families are invited to boogie along with Animal Music! Get ready to sing, dance and have a great time with Farmer Arann, Miss Dragonfly and Miss Heidi.

Fitness Fun with My Gym (ages 1-4). Thursday, Sept. 6, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. A fun mini-My Gym class with movement, dances, playtime, obstacle course, games and more. Space is limited. Please register online or at the library.

Weekly Storytimes. Our three weekly storytimes will resume in September, on a new schedule: Preschool Storytimes (ages 3-6) Fridays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 7 Toddler Storytimes (ages 18 months-3 years), Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 11

Baby times (ages 0-18 months), Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 13

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.