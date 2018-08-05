Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news August 3

Summer Reading

“Reading takes you everywhere.”

Ending August 11, Children’s Summer reading club: For preschool (ages 0-5) and school-age readers (grades K-6).

Teen read for teens entering grades 7-12.

Ending August 31, Adult Summer reading For adults who want to read outside their comfort zones. Read books and complete library activities to earn prizes!

Photography Exhibit 2018

Featuring the work of ten outstanding Sonoma County photographers, this exhibit will take place from Monday, August 6 through Saturday, August 18 in the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library’s Armando Flores meeting room

Exhibit Hours: Monday through Friday, 12-6 p.m., Saturday, 12-3 p.m. Opening reception: Monday, August 6, 6-8 p.m.

Adult Programs

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Saturdays, August 4 and 18, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 30-minute sessions to experience an Oculus Rift headset. Sign up online for a half-hour appointment or call the library. Waiver required.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, August 21, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “The Emerald Mile,” by Kevin Fedarko. New members are welcome! Pick up a copy of the book at the adult information desk, while copies last.

Children’s and Teen Programs

Maker Studio: Solar Carnival Rides (grades 4 - 6). Friday, August 3, 3 p.m. In teams of two, build an amusement park ride (examples: Ferris wheel, whirligig, super high swing) powered with the sun. Learn about solar power and the physical science behind your ride. Registration is required.

Teen Virtual Lounge (ages 14-18). Tuesday, August 7, 3 - 5 p.m.

Drop in sessions with the Virtual Reality (VR) headset. Hang out and watch your friends play games projected onto a large monitor. Snacks and music provided. 14 years and older welcome. Space is limited. Important note: A signed personal waiver form is required for all. Ages 14–17, please have the waiver form signed by a parent or guardian.

Weekly Storytimes. Our three weekly storytimes will resume in September, on a new schedule:

Preschool Storytimes (ages 3-6) Fridays at 10:30 a.m. beginning September 7. Toddler Storytimes (ages 18 months-3 years), Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning September 11. Baby times (ages 0-18 months), Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning September 13.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.