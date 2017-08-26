Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news - August 25

LIBRARY CLOSED Monday, September 4, 2017

All branches of Sonoma County Library will be closed in observation of Labor Day.

Beginning in September:“Wimpy Kids Book Club” (Ages 9-12)!

First 5 Express Van Visits the Library (ages 0-5). Wednesday, August 30, 2017, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Stop by between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to enjoy stories, play, songs and more! Free resources available to families with children ages 0-5. Kits for new parents to take home and other giveaways for kids.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Computer Classes in English and Spanish.

Seats are limited: Please register online, visit the branch, or call (707) 584-9121.

Introducción básica al Internet. Miércoles 23 de agosto, 10:30 a.m.

Las redes sociales basicos. Miércoles 6 de septiembre, 10:30 a.m.

Cómo instalar su propio correo electrónico (email). Miércoles 20 de septiembre, 10:30 a.m.

Internet Basics: Thursday, August 24, 10:30 am [this class is filled; places on the waiting list are available]

Social Media Basics: Thursday, September 7, 10:30 a.m.

How to set up an email. Thursday, September 21, 10:30 a.m.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, September 19, 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. “The Reason I Jump,” by Naoki Higashida. Copies are available at the information desk. New members are welcome.

Basic Library Internet: Tuesday, August 29, 10 - 11 a.m. Sign up in advance in person or by phone.

CHILDREN’S AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Mindful Minis Kids Yoga & Meditation Workshop (Ages 6-11). Friday, August 25, 4 – 5:30 p.m.

A playful yoga practice and exploration of mindfulness through fun activities! Space is limited. Please register online, at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library children’s desk, or call 584-9121.

Teen and Tween Yoga Class (10-17 years old). Monday, August 28, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Work on strength and flexibility while relieving the stress of daily life. Build positive self-awareness and self- esteem through active yoga poses, balance work, partner games, breath work and deep relaxation with music.

Maker Studio: Hour of Code (Ages 9-12). Friday, September 1, 4-5:15 p.m. and Saturday, August 12, 1-2:15 p.m. A fun and simple one-hour introduction to computer science! No experience needed. We provide the computers. Space is limited. Please register online, visit the branch, or call (707) 584-9121.

Storytimes will be back in early September. Watch for a change in days and times.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.