Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news August 24

Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news

Library Closed Monday, Sept. 3

All branches of Sonoma County Library will be closed in observation of Labor Day.

Summer reading: “Reading takes you everywhere.”

Ending Aug. 31: Adult Summer Reading. Read books and complete library activities to earn prizes!

Back to School: Educator Party Friday, September 7, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Sonoma County Educators are cordially invited to our Back to school educator party. Homeschool parents and families are most welcome! · Learn about library resources to enrich your teaching and enhance learning · Get (or renew!) your Sonoma County Library Educator Card · Meet Sonoma County Library librarians - your partners in education! · Enjoy light refreshments

The first 50 educators will receive a door prize.

Adult Programs

Sonoma Poet Laureate Maya Khosla presents stories & poems about the 2017 Sonoma fires Wednesday, Sept. 12, 6 - 8 p.m.

An interactive evening including a slide show of Pepperwood Preserve showing its rapid comeback after the 2017 fire. Participate in discussions and question-answer sessions, and also write and listen to fire-related poetry. This event will also feature three short films produced by Maya Khosla. Light refreshments will be provided.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, Sept. 18, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “Everything I Never Told You,” by Celeste Ng. New members are welcome! Pick up a copy of the book at the adult information desk, while copies last.

Children’s and Teen programs

Kids Yoga (Ages 6-12). Friday, Aug. 31, 4 - 5 p.m.

This playful class introduces yoga poses with cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises, as well as encouraging self-expression and building social skills. Active and fun, the class helps kids release energy, develop strength, flexibility and focus in a social environment. We will do lots of partner and group poses, yoga games, breathing and learn how our body works.

Animal Music (Ages 0-5). Tuesday, Sept. 4, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Kids age 0-5 and their families are invited to boogie along with Animal Music! Get ready to sing, dance and have a great time with Farmer Arann, Miss Dragonfly and Miss Heidi.

Weekly Storytimes. Our three weekly storytimes will resume in September, on a new schedule: Preschool Storytimes (ages 3-6) Fridays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 7

Toddler Story times (ages 18 months-3 years), Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 11

Baby times (ages 0-18 months), Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 13

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.