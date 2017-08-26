Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news - August 18

Beginning in September: “Wimpy Kids Book Club” (Ages 9-12).

Photography Exhibit 2017. Featuring the work of outstanding Sonoma County photographers, this exhibit will take place from August 7 through 19 in the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library’s Armando Flores meeting room. Exhibit Hours: Monday through Friday, 12-6 p.m. Saturday, 12-3 p.m.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Summer Film Series, Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 7-9 p.m. Film-maker Werner Herzog travels to the McMurdo Station in Antarctica, looking to capture the continent’s beauty and investigate the characters living there.

Computer Classes in English and Spanish.

Seats are limited. Please register online, visit the branch, or call (707) 584-9121.

Introducción básica al Internet. Miércoles 23 de agosto, 10:30 a.m.

Las redes sociales basicos. Miércoles 6 de septiembre, 10:30 a.m.

Cómo instalar su propio correo electrónico (email). Miércoles 20 de septiembre, 10:30 a.m.

Internet Basics. Thursday, August 24, 10:30 a.m. [filled; waiting list only]

Social Media Basics. Thursday, September 7, 10:30 a.m.

How to set up an email. Thursday, September 21, 10:30 a.m.

Book Discussion Group. Tuesday, September 19, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. “The Reason I Jump,” by Naoki Higashida. Copies are available at the information desk. New members are welcome.

Basic Library Internet. Tuesday, August 29, 10-11 a.m. Sign up in advance in person or by phone.

CHILDREN’S AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Mindful Minis Kids Yoga & Meditation Workshop (Ages 6-11). Friday, August 25, 4–5:30 p.m.

A playful yoga practice and exploration of mindfulness through fun activities! Space is limited. Please register online, at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library children’s desk, or call 584-9121.

Teen and Tween Yoga Class (10-17 years old). Monday, August 28, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Work on strength and flexibility while relieving the stress of daily life. Build positive self-awareness and self- esteem through active yoga poses, balance work, partner games, breath work and deep relaxation with music.

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos. Saturday, August 19, 11 a.m.

Explore books, songs, rhymes and play in English and Spanish! Libros, canciones, rimas y actividades en ingles y español. For children ages 1-5. Para Niños edades 1-5. Free! Gratis!

Storytimes will be back in early September. Watch for a change in days and times.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org. Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news.