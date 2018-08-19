Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news August 17

Summer reading: “Reading takes you everywhere.”

Ending Aug. 31: Adult Summer Reading. Read books and complete library activities to earn prizes!

Photography Exhibit 2018 Featuring the work of ten outstanding Sonoma County photographers, through Saturday, Aug. 18 in the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library’s Armando Flores meeting room. Exhibit Hours: Fri., 12-6 p.m. Sat., 12-3 p.m.

Library Advisory Board - Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. in the library conference room. The public is welcome to attend this meeting. The opportunity to address the Board with comments on matters affecting public library service is included in the meeting’s agenda.

Back to School: Educator Party Friday, September 7, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Sonoma County Educators are cordially invited to our Back to school educator party. Homeschool parents and families are most welcome! · Learn about library resources to enrich your teaching and enhance learning · Get (or renew!) your Sonoma County Library Educator Card · Meet Sonoma County Library librarians - your partners in education! · Enjoy light refreshments

The first 50 educators will receive a door prize.

Adult Programs

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 30-minute sessions to experience an Oculus Rift headset. Sign up online for a half-hour appointment or call the library. Waiver required.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, Aug. 21, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “The Emerald Mile,” by Kevin Fedarko. New members are welcome! Pick up a copy of the book at the adult information desk, while copies last.

Children’s and Teen programs

First Chapters: Read-Along Book Club (Grades 1-3). Tuesday, Aug. 21, 4:30 - 5 p.m. Join us for a read-in-the-round book club of beginning chapter books. We will read a different First Chapter book each month. Please register as books are limited. A snack will be provided.

Teen Virtual Lounge (ages 14-18). Tuesday, September 4, 3 - 5 p.m. Drop in sessions with the virtual reality (VR) headset. Hang out and watch your friends play games projected onto a large monitor. Snacks and music provided. 14 years and older welcome. Space is limited. Important Note: A signed personal waiver form is required for ages 14–17, please have the waiver form signed by a parent or guardian.

Weekly Storytimes. Our three weekly storytimes will resume in Sept., on a new schedule: Preschool Storytimes (ages 3-6) Fridays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 7. Toddler Storytimes (ages 18 months-3 years), Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 11

Baby times (ages 0-18 months), Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 13.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.