Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news August 10

Summer reading: “Reading takes you everywhere.”

Ending Aug. 11: Children’s reading club: For preschool (ages 0-5) and school-age readers (grades K-6) and Teen Read: for teens entering grades 7-12.

Ending Aug. 31: Adult Summer Reading: For adults who want to read outside their comfort zones. Read books and complete library activities to earn prizes!

Photography Exhibit 2018 Featuring the work of 10 outstanding Sonoma County photographers, this exhibit will take place Monday, Aug. 6 through Saturday, Aug. 18 in the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library’s Armando Flores meeting room Exhibit Hours: Monday through Friday, 12-6 p.m., Saturday, 12-3 p.m.

Library Advisory Board

The Library Advisory Board’s bimonthly meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. in the library conference room. The public is welcome to attend this meeting. The opportunity to address the board with comments on matters affecting public library service is included in the meeting’s agenda.

Adult Programs

Introduction to Virtual Reality: (ages 14 and up). Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 30-minute sessions to experience an Oculus Rift headset. Sign up online for a half-hour appointment or call the library. Waiver required.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, Aug. 21, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “The Emerald Mile,” by Kevin Fedarko. New members are welcome! Pick up a copy of the book at the adult information desk, while copies last.

Children’s and Teen programs

Weekly Storytimes. Our three weekly storytimes will resume in September, on a new schedule:

Preschool Storytimes (ages 3-6) Fridays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 7.

Toddler Storytimes (ages 18 months-3 years), Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 11.

Baby times (ages 0-18 months), Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 13.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.