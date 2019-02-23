Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news

NEW!!

Let's Talk: English Conversation Circle

Practice English conversation and grammar in a small group setting with a trained class leader.

Weekly, Wed. at 7 p.m.

Hublets

Come in and try a new tablet – Two-hour checkouts for in-library use!

Adult Programs

The San Francisco Shakespeare Festival: The Comedy of Errors. Sat., Feb. 23, 2-3 p.m.

The San Francisco Shakespeare Festival will be here, performing The Comedy of Errors!

Master Gardeners: First Steps to a Water Wise Garden. Sat., Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Master Gardener Leslie Hart will speak about simple steps you can take to create a water wise garden.

Healthy Living at Your Library: Cooking Well at Any Age. Mon., Feb. 25, 6-7:30 p.m.

A cooking demonstration using vegetables from local farmers markets for each season. Pre-registration is required. Please call or stop by the library to reserve your spot today!

Black History Month Film Series and Discussion: I Am Not Your Negro. Wed., Feb. 27, 6-8 p.m. In an incendiary documentary, master filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished. Discussion hosted by Laura Ainsworth, Communication Studies Instructor at the Santa Rosa Junior College Communication Studies Department.

Tech Help: Free One-on-One Technology Help. Mon. 3-5 p.m.

Sign up online for a half-hour appointment or call the library at 584-9121.

Book Discussion: Antelope Woman by Louise Erdrich. Tuesday, March 19, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. New members are welcome. Copies of the book are available at the adult information desk.

Children and Teen Programs

Kids Yoga (ages 5-12). Fri., Feb. 22, 4-5 p.m.

This is a kids-only yoga class, parents/caregivers are welcome to observe. Mats provided.

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos (ages 0-5). Wed., Feb. 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Explore books, songs, rhymes and play in English and Spanish! Libros, canciones, rimas y actividades.

Tween Chapter Chat: 4th-6th Grade Book Club (ages 9 & up) Thurs., Feb. 28, 4:30-5:15 p.m.

Weekly Storytimes—Toddler Storytimes (ages 18 months-3 years), Tues. at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytimes (ages 3-6), Tues. at 11:30 a.m. Babytimes (ages 0-18 months), Thurs. at 10:30 a.m.

Homework Help on Tues., 3:30-5:30 p.m. Homework assistance is provided for grades K-12 when school is in session.

Read to a Dog – Wed., 3:30-4:30 p.m. all year round.