Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news, November 24

ADULT PROGRAMS

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Saturday, Nov. 25, 1-3 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 30, 3-5 p.m. 20 minute sessions.

Come try out our Oculus Rift headset! 20 minute sessions to play with the Virtual Reality equipment are available including a brief introduction to the equipment. Space is limited. 14 years and older are welcome. Please make an appointment online in the events calendar or at the adult information desk at the library. A signed waiver is required. For ages 14-17 we will need the waiver form signed by a parent or guardian.

Clases de Technología: Nivel Intermedio Excel. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Llevaremos Excel al siguiente nivel y aprenderemos a crear tablas dinámicas, ventanas desplegables, formatos condicionales, Sparklines, y otras fórmulas y funciones especiales, en Español.

Tech Classes: Intermediate Excel. Thursday, Nov. 30, 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Take Excel to the next level and learn how to create pivot tables, pull down menus, conditional formatting, Sparklines, and more complex formulas and functions.

CHILDREN’S AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Maker Studio: Hour of Code (ages 9-12). Friday, Dec. 1, 4 - 5:15 p.m.

A fun and simple one-hour introduction to computer science! No experience needed! Space is limited, please register online, visit the branch, or call (707) 584-9121.

Gratitude Tree (all ages). Nov. 1-30, all day.

Stop by our children’s room and add a leaf to our gratitude tree. All supplies provided.

All Day Storytime. Tuesday Nov. 28, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

In honor of November being Picture Book Month, librarians will be reading their favorite picture books at the top of every hour we are open. Join us in the children’s picture book area all day to hear our favorites!

Family Movie Night. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 6 – 8 p.m.

Alexander is having a very bad day and so is everyone else in his family. This movie is based on the picture book, “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day,” by Judith Viorst. Rate PG, 81min. Join us for a fun family movie and snacks!

Homework Help. Mondays, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Free homework assistance for grades K-12 while school is in session. Help with all subjects on a drop-in basis.

Weekly Storytimes. On a break from Nov. 20 – Dec. 4, resuming on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

