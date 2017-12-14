Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news, December 15

All branches of the Sonoma County Library will close at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 for the Christmas holiday. The library will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 25, reopening Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

The Library Advisory Board meets on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 5–6 p.m. in the library conference room. The public is welcome to attend this meeting. The opportunity to address the board with comments on matters affecting public library service is included in the meeting’s agenda.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Thursday, Dec. 21, 3-5 p.m. 20 minute sessions to experience an Oculus Rift headset. Space is limited. Please make an appointment online in the events calendar or at the adult information desk at the library. A signed waiver is required for ages 14-17. The waiver form must be signed by a parent or guardian.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 11:30 a.m. “Lab Girl,” by Hope Jahren.

CHILDREN’S AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Thursday, Dec. 21, 3-5 p.m. Please see description above.

Build Club (Ages 6 -12). Tuesday, Dec. 19, 4 – 5 p.m.

Join us and other makers at the library and build your own unique creations. We will provide the building supplies, along with a different theme each month. Explore, create, build and learn!

4H in the Library: Seasonal Crafts (ages 6 & up). Wednesday, Dec. 20, 4 – 5 p.m.

Join us for Winter/Holiday Crafts presented by 4H volunteers. All supplies will be provided.

DIY Journals for Tweens (ages 9-12). Friday, Dec. 22. 4 – 5 p.m.

Create your own journal to use for writing or drawing! Supplies and snacks will be provided. Registration is required; please register online or call 584-9121.

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos (ages 1-5) Saturday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m.

Explore books, songs, rhymes, and play in English and Spanish! Libros, canciones, rimas y actividades.

Homework Help. Mondays, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Free homework assistance for grades K-12 while school is in session. Help with all subjects on a drop-in basis.

Weekly Storytimes. Toddlers ages 18-36 months Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babytime ages 0-18 months Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Pre-School Storytime ages 3-6 Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.