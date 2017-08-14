Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news - August 11

Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news

Photography Exhibit 2017

Featuring the work of outstanding Sonoma County photographers, this exhibit will take place from August 7 through 19 in the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library’s Armando Flores meeting room. Exhibit Hours: Monday through Friday, 12-6 p.m. Saturday, 12-3p.m.

The Library Advisory Board meets Tuesday, August 15, at 5–6 p.m. in the library conference room. The public is welcome to attend this meeting. The opportunity to address the Board with comments on matters affecting public library service is included in the meeting’s agenda.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Computer Classes in English and Spanish:

Seats are limited. Please register online, visit the branch, or call (707) 584-9121.

Internet Basics: Thursday, August 24, 10:30 a.m.

Social Media Basics: Thursday, September 7, 10:30 a.m.

How to set up an email: Thursday, September 21, 10:30 a.m.

Introducción básica al Internet: Miércoles 23 de agosto, 10:30 a.m.

Las redes sociales basicos: Miércoles 6 de septiembre, 10:30 a.m.

Cómo instalar su propio correo electrónico (email): Miércoles 20 de septiembre, 10:30 a.m.

Summer Film Series, Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 7-9 p.m.

Film-maker Werner Herzog travels to the McMurdo Station in Antarctica, looking to capture the continent’s beauty and investigate the characters living there.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, August 15, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. “A Man Called” Ove by Fredrik Backman. Copies are available at the information desk. New members are welcome.

Basic Library Internet: Tuesday, August 29, 10-11 a.m. Sign up in advance in person or by phone.

CHILDREN’S AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Maker Studio: Hour of Code (Ages 9-12). Friday, August 11, 2-3:15 p.m. and Saturday, August 12, 1-2:15 p.m.

A fun and simple one-hour introduction to computer science! No experience needed. We provide the computers. Space is limited. Please register online, visit the branch, or call (707) 584-9121.

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos: Saturday, August 19, 11 a.m.

Explore books, songs, rhymes, and play in English and Spanish! Libros, canciones, rimas y actividades en ingles y español. For children ages 1-5. Para Niños edades 1-5. Free! Gratis!

Storytimes will be back in early September. Watch for a change in days and times.

Read to a Dog: Wednesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.