Rohnert Park-Cotati Library News, November 17

LIBRARY IS CLOSED for THANKSGIVING – All branches close Wednesday November 22 at 6:00 pm and reopen Saturday, November 25 at 10 a.m.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Master Gardeners Workshop - Introduction to Soil. Saturday, Nov. 18, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.The UC Master Gardeners of Sonoma County conclude their Fall 2017 free gardening workshop series with “Don’t Step On It, It’s Alive: Introduction to Soil,” presented by Master Gardener Guma.

Dave Rocha Jazz. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2 - 3 p.m.

An eclectic mix of jazz standards (by Miles Davis, Wayne Shorter, John Coltrane, etc.) “pop” tunes (Cole Porter, Gershwin and Jobim) and original compositions. Up-tempo bebop, “modal” tunes, swing and blues, Latin jazz, ballads and jazz waltz.

Book Discussion Group. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

“Saint Mazie,” by Jami Attenberg. Copies are available at the information desk. New members are welcome.

CHILDREN’S AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Gratitude Tree (all ages). Nov. 1-30, all day.

Stop by our children’s room and add a leaf to our gratitude tree. All supplies provided.

Game on: Board Games (ages 8 and up). Monday, Nov. 20, 2 - 4 p.m.

Bring your friends, bring your family! We will have board games and snacks available.

Build Club (ages 6 -12). Tuesday, Nov. 21, 4 - 5 p.m.

Join us and other makers at the library and build your own unique creations. We will provide the building supplies, along with a different theme each month. Ages 6 -12 are welcome to attend the program.

Mindful Minis (ages 6-11). Friday, Nov. 17, 4 - 5:30 p.m.

A playful yoga practice & exploration of mindfulness through fun activities! Children will learn tools for home & school to increase awareness, self-esteem, balance and how to calm those busy minds! Space is limited. Please register online or call 584-9121.

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos (ages 1-5). Saturday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Explore books, songs, rhymes, and play in English and Spanish! Libros, canciones, rimas y actividades en ingles y español.

Homework Help. Mondays, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Free homework assistance for grades K-12 while school is in session. Help with all subjects on a drop-in basis.

Weekly Storytimes. Toddlers ages 18-36 months Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babytime ages 0-18 months Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Pre-School Storytime ages 3-6 Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.