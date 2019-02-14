Rohnert Park-Cotati Library News

All branches of Sonoma will be closed Mon., Feb. 18, in honor of the Presidents’ Day holiday.

NEW!!

Let's Talk: English Conversation Circle

Verbal practice of English conversation and grammar in a small group setting with a trained class facilitator.

Weekly, Wed. at 7 p.m.

The Library Advisory Board’s bimonthly meeting is scheduled for Tues., Feb. 19, at 5 p.m. The public is welcome to attend this meeting, with comments on matters affecting public library service.

Hublets

Come in and try a new tablet – Two-hour checkouts for in-library use!

Adult Programs

The San Francisco Shakespeare Festival: “The Comedy of Errors.” Sat., Feb. 23, 2-3 p.m.

The San Francisco Shakespeare Festival will be here, performing “The Comedy of Errors!”

Free One-on-One Technology Help. Mon. 3-5 p.m.

Sign up online for a half-hour appointment or call the library at 584-9121.

Healthy Living at Your Library: Meditation & Stress Reduction. Fri., Feb. 15, 1-2 p.m.

Learn simple yet powerful meditation, relaxation and breathing techniques seated, standing or lying down.

More Parenting Through Positive Discipline. Wed., Feb. 20, 6-7:30 p.m.

Exploring new topics: power struggles, praise and rewards, consequences. New participants are welcome!

Book Discussion: “The Ministry of Utmost Happiness” by Arundhati Roy. Tues., Feb. 19, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. New members are welcome. Copies of the book are available at the adult information desk.

Children and Teen Programs

Zumba for Kids (ages 5 and up). Fri., Feb. 15, 4-5 p.m.

Dance and exercise moves set to music. Please wear comfortable clothes and shoes suitable for movement.

Family Music & Dance Party (ages 5-8 and their caregivers). Sat., Feb. 16, 11 am-12 p.m.

Singing games, musical stories, rhymes, and songs. Learn folk dances and play musical instruments!

First Chapters: Read-Along Book Club (grades 1-3). Tues., Feb. 19, 4:30-5 p.m.

A read-in-the-round book club of beginning chapter books. Registration required as books are limited.

Family Yoga (3-6 yrs.). Wed., Feb. 20, 10:30 a.m.-11:15 p.m.

Parents/caregivers are encouraged to participate. Mats provided. Grandparents and siblings are welcome, too.

Kids Yoga (ages 5-12). Fri., Feb. 22, 4-5 p.m.

This is a kids-only yoga class, parents/caregivers are welcome to observe. Mats provided.

Weekly Storytimes—Toddler Storytimes (ages 18 months-3 years), Tues. at 10:30 a.m. Preschool Storytimes (ages 3-6), Tues. at 11:30 a.m. Babytimes (ages 0-18 months), Thurs. at 10:30 a.m.

Homework Help on Tues. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Homework assistance is provided for grades K-12 when school is in session.

Read to a Dog – Wed., 3:30-4:30 p.m. all year round.