Rohnert Park-Cotati Library News, January 5

All branches of the Sonoma County Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Adult Programs

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Saturday, Jan. 6, 2 - 4 p.m. 20 minute sessions to play with an Oculus Rift headset. Space is limited. A signed waiver is required.

Together at the Table: Climate Change. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Join us for a community conversation with experts from local organizations working on climte change in Sonoma County. Learn how you can get involved, and share your voice on this important topic.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 11:30 a.m. “Lab Girl,” by Hope Jahren. Copies are available at the information desk. New members are welcome.

Children’s and Teens Programs

Kids Can Cook! (1st – 3rd graders). Friday, Jan. 12, 4 - 5 p.m.

Eating the rainbow is easy and fun! Learn to make your own healthy breakfast and snacks.

Our partner the Ceres Project are helping to bring healthy living to the whole family. This cooking class for 1st, 2nd and 3rd graders is designed to teach children how to make healthy snacks and meals. Space is limited please register online or at the information desk in your local library.

Bay Area Discovery Museum presents: Push, Pull, Crash! Saturday, Jan. 13, 2 - 3 p.m.

Scientists experiment with push and pull to cause and avoid collisions, create art, and engage in exploration of the powers of force and friction. Científicos experimentan con empuje y tirón para provocar y evitar colisiones, crea arte y participe en la exploración de los poderes de la fuerza y fricción.

Maker Studio: Hour of Code (ages 9-12). Friday, Jan. 5, 4:00 - 5:15 p.m.

A fun and simple one-hour introduction to computer science! No experience needed! We will provide the computers. Space is limited, please register online, visit the branch, or call us at (707) 584-9121.

Homework Help. Mondays, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Free homework assistance for grades K-12. Help with all subjects on a drop-in basis.

Weekly Storytimes. Storytimes are on a break until Jan. 9. Beginning on Jan. 9, Toddlers ages 18-36 months Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babytime ages 0-18 months Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Pre-School Storytime ages 3-6 Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.