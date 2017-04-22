Rohnert Park City Council to host Town Hall meeting on May 3

The City of Rohnert Park will host a Town Hall meeting Wednesday evening, May 3, from 6-8 p.m. at the Community Center. The City invites all residents to attend.

Mayor Jake Mackenzie said, “Town Hall meetings are a grand, time-honored tradition in democracy. I’m proud that Rohnert Park holds two of these events each year so that we can share the latest information on what’s going on in the City, and more importantly so that we can hear directly from our residents about whatever is on their minds.”

The event will begin with an open house display of information on topics such as street repairs, traffic improvements, recreation programs, public safety, and new businesses. City staff will make a brief presentation on the results of the recent community survey, the status of a new downtown, and other topics. There will be ample opportunity for a question and answer session with the City Council and staff.