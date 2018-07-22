Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce-2010

By: Irene Hilsendager

The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce announced March 19, that the Board of Directors has decided to move in a new direction and revise its business model, which means eliminating the executive director position that Roy Gugliott has held for the past one and one-half years.

“In these challenging economic times, all businesses and non-profits are having to change the way we do business and become more streamlined and more efficient,” said Amy Ahanotu, the Rohnert Park Chamber’s Board Chair.

“We are sad to see Roy leave. He has served the chamber loyally these past years. However, as the board looks ahead to the future we must take care of our members first and foremost. That means balancing high-quality member benefits at a reasonable cost.”

Chambers of Commerce eliminating the Executive Director position is not a new concept. In light of the recent economic downturn, many chambers throughout the State of California have decided to eliminate the position. Traditionally, Chamber Boards of Directors have taken an advisory role rather than an operational role in chamber functions. In this new business model, the board will become more active participants in the day-to-day functions of the chamber. This allows for streamlining of responsibilities and more member participation.

“We see this as an amazing opportunity to take the Rohnert Park Chamber to the next level in advocating for and helping its members,” explained Ahanotu.

While change is never easy, the board feels this is the best decision for the chamber and our members. The board is excited about what lies ahead and is committed to and enthusiastic about taking a more active role in chamber functions.

The chamber will retain Lisa Bagwell to oversee the day-to-day operation of the chamber.

The Rohnert Park chamber was incorporated in 1963 as a 501©6 nonprofit corporation and is a membership driven organization comprised of companies and individuals in businesses.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.