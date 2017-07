Christopher Stanfield, of the Rohnert Park Cal Ripken U12 Blue All Star team, has a big hit during their game against the Laguna Purple team from Elk Grove at Benicia Park on Saturday. Rohnert Park is hosting the 2017 Nor-Cal 12/70 State Tournament and games will be played all week at Benicia Park. The Rohnert Park Blue team defeated Laguna Purple 2-1.

Photo by Jane Peleti