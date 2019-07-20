Rohnert Park All Stars out executed

By: Paul Matli

Sports is a game about execution. Wednesday’s 12/70 Regionals tournament game featuring Rohnert Park All Stars vs. Nanakuli, Hawaii was a tale of two teams executing. Hawaii broke through in the top of the sixth inning playing small ball, which included stealing two bases. Rohnert Park had the opportunity in the bottom of the half to tie the game up, but Hawaii’s pitching staff closed the door.

“We both had chances,” Vacini said. “They got the hit and we didn’t.”

Though Rohnert Park came up short, Head Coach Chris Vacini was extremely proud of his team.

“I told them to keep their heads up,” Vacini said. “Both teams were clean, both teams played great and unfortunately it didn’t fall our way.”

The All Stars still have at least two games remaining in the season. Their remaining two games are against Nevada and Windsor, both at 7 p.m. Thurs. and Fri. of this week. According to Vacini, they need help to advance to the championship game, but it’s still possible if Hawaii or their opponent in tomorrow’s game loses one of their next two games.

When asked who the standout player was, Vacini said pitcher Colin Demers.

“Our pitcher pitched almost a complete game, pitched into the sixth inning, kept us in the game and in addition had two hits on the night.”