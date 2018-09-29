Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program

News
September 29, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Another tough break for roller derby Lowerys help with campaign Spreckels and Alchemia connects community Cotati votes opposition to oil leases Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open Annie Rasmussen 2/11/32-9/16/18 Enjoying ribs Imitating major leaguers Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Police officers inspect inside of car It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again 3.0 quake shakes Rohnert Park Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP Cotati residents decry lack of enforcement RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Football in full swing, 3rd win SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 RP fireworks to be added to agenda Busy night for RP City Council Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback Third pedestrian struck by SMART train The biggest little parade in the U.S.A. celebrates the 4th It’s not quite tennis, nor is it pickle ball, but rather something in between. SweetPea celebrates 31 years 3.0 quake shakes RP Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival 98 cited in traffic enforcement program RP Public Safety report card A seed of thought grows into a peace garden: Burton garden completed RP residents provide input in police chief search A taste of nostalgia – Penngrove’s Power Up! Event RP’s new interim police chief Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years Kid’s Day Parade celebrates our hometown heroes March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Kids and firefighters compete in RP Cougars slay Dragons Rohnert Park Bike & Pedestrian Committee adds new member How to help victims of wildfires Plan approved for Station Ave. park Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery New principals 2018-2019 SMART celebrates a year of service Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Office of Civil Rights agreement closes investigation of special ed complaint Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Supply giveaways lend a hand to families RP to host community forum for public safety director search Search still on for A&L Market robbery suspect A unique university for dogs: Bergin University makes Hatchery and Green Mill buildings its new home RP waits to make update to emergency alert system SSU names new police chief International students continue to flock to SSU’s Language Institute RP Health Center celebrates anniversary

Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program

By: David Rheinhart
September 28, 2018

The Rohnert Park City Council sent tails wagging on Tuesday when they approved the reinstitution of the public safety department’s canine officer program. 

According to interim director of public safety, Jeff Weaver, the canine program will assist existing police with search and retrieval, improve officer safety and retention, and provide a friendly point of contact between officers and the community they serve. 

“Animals have personalities, and communities have personalities, and we have to trust the canine trainer to be in touch with what we’re looking for,” Weaver said. “There’s a multifaceted aspect to this. They need to be able to function in front of a bunch of first graders at three in the afternoon and then corral some wanted felon in a creek at three in the morning.”

At the moment there are funds approved for the training of only a single canine officer. The city council budgeted a fund of $27,550 for the program, and while there are a few more bureaucratic hurdles before it becomes reality, the process looks to be well on its way. This is just the first of many planned improvements for Rohnert Park’s public safety department. 

“This is somewhat low hanging fruit,” Weaver said. “It doesn’t require an additional staff member, we don’t have to add bodies to the budget, and it doesn’t require an additional vehicle, though there are some modifications needed.”