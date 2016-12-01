Rock digging in western deserts an eye-opener

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen's Report

One thing I love is all the flora and fauna I find in the outdoors. One thing on my bucket list is to better understand native plants.

Digging for rocks in the western deserts has been an eye opener for me. In the past I have flown over or driven over deserts with the windows up and the A/C on. Because I’ve become a rock hound and spent significant time in the desert, I want to know more about it. Enter Jan Lochner a local artist who specializes in pressed flowers.

Jan did a workshop that I attended. Being the only man in the group, I find it best to dummy up. It was an artsy-craftsy afternoon which turned out to be a hoot.

Under her expert guidance, she showed the group how to arrange dried beauties onto cards and blank bookmarks.

The end product is very beautiful and fairly straight forward. My mind is thinking of all the plants, moss, lichen, grasses, leaves, sea weed and fungus I find outdoors and how they could be pressed for my purpose, essentially my own glossary of native stuff.

Although Jan was helpful she had no idea how to press a wild boar or a rattlesnake.

One lady looked at me like I had three eyes and said, “You might consider taking a photograph.”

The nerve of some folks. To contact Lochner, email her freshpressedflowercards@yahoo.com. Her daughter sketched a horse and covered the pencil lines with pressed flowers, the end result was an image that suggested motion and artistic design.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.