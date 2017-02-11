Robinson named to top job at Health Services

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors appointed Barbie Robinson as the Director of the Department of Health Services.

Robinson served as the Interim Director of the Department since September 2016, and was previously the Assistant Director of the Department.

The Department of Health Services has approximately 700 employees and a budget of $245.5 million.

She has more than 21 years of experience as a health administrator, including a successful career with the Federal Government’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, finishing her career there as an Associate Regional Administrator before she joined the County in February 2016.

In addition to being a member of the State Bar of California, Robinson has a Master of Public Policy from Georgetown University.