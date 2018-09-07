Robbery suspect needs lessons in probation law

By: Irene Hilsendager

The suspect identified as Randy Anthony Solares, 44-years of age, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon, threats and violating paroles.

Solares is being held without bail after a 44-year-old female who was walking down Copeland Creek was struck in the face when Solares tried to steal the victim’s purse and hit her over the head with a wine bottle causing a head and facial injury.

An alert witness called 9-1-1 and RP officers arrived within minutes to give aid to the victim. The officers were unable to locate the suspect at the time.

An hour or so later, RPDPS dispatchers received a call of someone attempting to assault a male in Santa Alicia Park. The suspect began yelling gang slurs but the victim kept walking when the suspect picked up a pipe and started swinging-the victim kept running and was able to get away. A female walking her dog saw the turmoil and tried calling 9-1-1. The suspect began threatening the female but able to get away and hide behind a car. The suspect then rode away on a bike.

Later on, RP officers received a call from the Taco Bell on East Cotati Ave. an employee said she had her purse stolen by a vagrant on a bike. The officers were able to determine the suspect was the same from the prior incidents. The victim said the suspect came into the storefront and took her purse from an employee window. She described the suspect as having “dots” tattooed on his left cheek and wearing a black jacket with white sleeves.

It just so happened the manager at Taco Bell had taken a photo of the subject the day before due to some disturbing incidents in the drive through while being on his bike. The manager threatened to call the police and the suspect left.

The officers looked at the photo and recognized the suspect as Randy Solares. The officers were able to get a photo lineup and showed it to the victims who all identified Solares in the three incidents.

Solares is on active probation for weapons violation in Sonoma County. Investigators were able to determine that Solares was due for a check-in with his probation officers. Officers waited for Solares at the probation office when he rode up on the bike that was described used in the prior incidents. Solares was taken into custody without an incident. Officers then located the victim’s property in his bag as well as other items related in previous thefts. Since Solares was staying at the Mary Isaac Center investigators searched his belongings and located additional stolen property.

RP officers are utilizing their off-road motorcycles to patrol the creeks and assure the residents that their safety is first priority.