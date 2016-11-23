Road work continues in RP on University development

Road construction continues in Rohnert Park with the University District Development.

The City of Rohnert Park has announced that limited access to the Oak View Apartments continues. Also, traffic control measures remain in place between Snyder Lane and Petaluma Hill Road on Rohnert Park Expressway to accommodate construction associated with the University District Development.

Construction activities will continue adjacent to the Oak View Apartments for the widening of Rohnert Park Expressway. Expect delays and make alternate arrangements if possible.

The road base construction will continue this next week along Rohnert Park Expressway. The driveway at Oak View will remain closed until at least the week of Nov. 28. There will be no construction operations performed on Nov. 24-25 to observe the Thanksgiving holiday. The City of Rohnert Park will continue to provide updates as to when this access will be reopened. Signs are posted along Rohnert Park Expressway to inform drivers that the driveway on Rohnert Park Expressway is closed and that the access will be via Medical Center Drive.

Anyone with questions or concerns about construction activities should call the project hotline at (707) 540-9955. For more information about the Snyder Lane Enhancement Project, go to www.rpcity.org. Those wishing to have project updates emailed to them should send an email to rpconstruction@DataInstincts.com.