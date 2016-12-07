Risk Management Services joins local toy drive effort

By: By Irene Hilsendager

Another year of being generous has been Rotary’s love of donations to add to the very large mound of gifts that were found under Risk Management Services Christmas tree. Usually, the 11 employees (mostly family) of Risk Management Service would gift each other, but in the last three years they have decided to work with the Cotati Police toy-giving project.

This year, however, they wanted to donate their gifts for big and small children to the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati. What a surprise when six bikes were also handed to Rotarians Darren Patterson and Bob Stewart, who has been involved in the toy drive for close to 25 years.

Leena Bowen said most of the employees have children and they know there are many children in the community not as lucky as their kids have been. So why not give and make Christmas the best time of the year?

Last Tuesday Dec. 6, two vehicles were loaded up with the gifts and taken to the Rohnert Park Community Center to meet up with all of the other donations that have been received.

Saturday, Dec. 10, will be the great day of gift wrapping at the center where usually more than 100 volunteers show up to wrap and enjoy themselves with every walk of life in the community. Many are Rotarians, many are retired seniors who want to give and many are just youths from the neighboring schools who want to add to their service hours. Just bring yourselves, your families and cheery happy thoughts knowing you will meet many give people who want to be involved with their community.