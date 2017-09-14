Ringworm, Ugh

By: Mickey Zeldes

All About Pets

Ask me about ringworm and I’ll wince and shudder. Saying that word is like pronouncing the name of the dark lord in the “Harry Potter” books. You say it in hushed tones so as not to invoke the wrath of the ringworm god! I guess we did somehow because we are going through another small outbreak. The good news is that besides being highly contagious (to humans too), it is only an uncomfortable condition and not fatal. The bad news is that it is long-lived in the environment and only killed by bleach or special fungicides. And with the additional workload it creates it’s killer!

Ringworm has an odd name since it’s not a worm at all. It is a fungus, like athlete’s foot and causes the same kind of skin irritation only typically in a round pattern, hence the “ring” part of the name. It usually first appears around the face or paws as a circular, fur-less, crusty or red lesion. Initial diagnosis (although not definitive) is to see if it glows under a black light. More accurate is to do a culture but it can take up to 10 days for those results. You can learn more about ringworm in cats at http://pets.webmd.com/cats/ringworm-in-cats.

The thing with ringworm is it’s everywhere. You know how they say if your skin were tested you would be amazed at all the pathogens you would find? Or if they really tested everything in your home, what scary things are hidden there? Well, ringworm would very likely be one of the things to pop up! The reason that we are not all walking around with lesions though is because of our wonderful immune systems that keep these things under control. So, it is more of a risk for those with compromised immune systems and we all know that stress (like losing your home and ending up in an animal shelter!) can affect one’s immune system. That puts shelter animals at high risk for this condition.

Other contributing factors that weigh in to the spread of this fungus include the strength and duration of exposure. That’s probably why not every cat in our shelter has this condition. Some must have had longer or stronger exposure than others, although finding the source can be tricky. So, what does that mean for our cats? I can tell you that our shelter has never been cleaner than it is right now! Every cat room has been stripped, thoroughly washed down and soaked with a bleach solution. All fabric has been washed (we’ve done tons of laundry in the last couple of weeks) or thrown out. Every cat has been bathed and dipped in a rotten-egg smelling lime-sulfur dip that leaves them a beautiful fluorescent yellow (ask our vet tech how much fun that was!). We did that preventative to reduce the possibility of spreading the spores and so we could tell adopters that we’ve done what we could to keep our animals healthy.

Of course, that’s no guarantee but life does not come with guarantees so we do the best we can and disclose the risk. In the meantime, the deep cleaning that we usually do during the winter (low animal) months is being done now – on top of our regular chores. Must say, though, it’s kind of nice to have things so sparkly clean.

Upcoming Events:

“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. No appointment is necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wed 1-6:30 p.m.; Thurs.-Fri-Sat 1-5:30 p.m.; Sun 1-4:30 p.m.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.