The Girls Scouts of Troops 1135 and 10149 show the proper way to dispose of an old American flag during the American Flag Retirement Ceremony on Veterans Day. The Girl Scouts are, in no particular order, Brynn Morgan, Audrey Morgan, Tylor Anderson, six-year-old Charli Anderson, Aurora Ybarra from Troop 1135, Brianne Cardle, Kathryn Cardle, Ashley Place, Jayden Wachter and Galadriel Milltowers of Troop 10149.

Robert Grant