Ricardo Oliva receives ‘Coach of the year’ for the Northern District

Oliva, a recent Citizen’s Academy graduate, coaches two soccer teams in Rohnert Park but has played professionally in El Salvador, being a native from there.

Ricardo had attended a regional youth assembly and Cal North Award luncheon in Pleasanton and was surprised to be presented as the top recreational coach award in the entire North Bay district.

Oliva has been coaching recreational youth soccer for eight years and receiving the Cal North 2016 Boys Recreational District Coach of the Year award was shocking as many other coaches, referees and volunteers were also present at the luncheon.

Ricardo loves soccer and shows it while coaching as he says it teaches focus and respect, be it team members, opponents or referees.