Ribbon cutting for Lobo’s pantry Feb. 23, 10 a.m.

By: SSU

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially open Lobo’s Pantry at SSU. This new and free distribution service is for Sonoma State students who are in need of food. The ceremony will be followed by tours of the pantry at Zinfandel Plaza, on West Redwood Drive, across from the health center. President Judy K. Sakaki, Associated Students President Wilson Hall and other campus officials will be presiding over the event.

Lobo’s Pantry, which is designed to ease food insecurity issues among the students is supported by the Division of Student Affairs, Associated Students and the Instructionally Related Activities fund. Staffing is provided by Associated Students’ community service program, JUMP (Join Us in Making Progress).

About 60 percent of the food for the pantry is supplied at cost by the Redwood Empire Food bank and the remaining food will come from food drives or be purchased with money raised through donations. The food pantry carries nonperishable items such as beans, pasta, canned vegetables, dry rice, breakfast bars, coffee, tea, quick meals, fruits, vegetables and hygiene and laundry products when available.

Any student enrolled at SSU is eligible to use the food pantry as often as once a week at no cost. While a student ID is required, confidentiality of personal information is strictly maintained. The pantry is open Tuesdays from 4-6 p.m., Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m. and Thursdays from 4-6 p.m.

Stop by a parking information booth (the one near the Rohnert Park Expressway entrance near the Green Music Center or the one off the East Cotati Avenue entrance and pick up a permit for Lot A, close to the pantry. For more information go to http://web.sonoma.edu/visit/pdf/icon.pdf.