Reward offered for info on Kirk Kimberly’s murder

Friends and family of Kirk Kimberly, an 18-year-old homicide victim from Rohnert Park, whose body was located buried on the grounds of Sonoma State University have raised a $4,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person and/or persons responsible for the murder of Kirk Kimberly.

They have started a "youcaring" page to raise additional funds towards the reward. Please visit their website at https://www.youcaring.com/kirkkimberlyrewardfund-703305 to make donations.

The Sonoma County Alliance is also offering a separate reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Kimberly's killer(s).

If you have any information on Kirk Kimberly's death, you are highly encouraged to call Sheriff's Investigations at (707) 565-2185.