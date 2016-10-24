Rev. Tharpe still adding to already rich legacy

By: Isabella Giovenazzo

Longtime RP resident continues to inspire

What can be written in a brief newspaper story about a man who has worked and lived in Rohnert Park for almost 50 years and who has helped and served so many people in the community?

What can be said about the Reverend Dr. Sam Tharpe? To speak with this man is inspiring, and one of the best things about him would be his gentle manner and his smile, which is most closely described with the word “jolly.” His face lights up as he talks about the kids he has coached and mentored over the years, and he says it’s because of them that he was chosen to be grand marshal for Saturday’s Founders Day Parade in Rohnert Park.

One of them, now a film director in Los Angeles, recently let him know that his life was changed by Rev. Tharpe, who speaks of them like family. He says, “My kids I’ve coached, I’m coaching them for life. They’re my friends. They keep in touch with me. Some of these guys just lost their parents, or something and want to talk. I’m there for them, not just as a minister, I’m there as a friend. I’ve taught some of these guys from the 7th and 8th grade.”

What makes him so approachable?

“It’s just me…maybe it’s my personality,” he said. “I try to treat people with dignity and respect, and they always treated me the same way. I’ve seen a lot of kids grow up and I’ve buried a lot of kids, unfortunately. I’m a part of what makes up the fabric of this area, and I’ve seen it grow. I’ve seen change in a lot of areas. The best things about this city are the people. I’ve always seen the good in people...this county always had more good people than bad.”

Family means everything

He met his wife, Joy, at Sonoma State University, and says it’s because of her and his kids, Amy and Sam, that he has been able to accomplish so much.

When asked what his greatest accomplishments are, he replies, “Just feeding a lot of people for over 25 years is one of the greatest accomplishments anybody could have.”

He is referring to the Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas baskets that he has helped to provide through the Boys and Girls Club.

He adds, “Just to be there for people is an accomplishment. Or, to go out and look for folks to help. People want to do good but sometimes have no avenue to do good. And getting people to help you do what you need to do; those are accomplishments. I’m just the catalyst...If you can be there for them that want to do something, that’s a great thing.”

Tharpe also spoke of the need for more people to become involved in their communities and to get to know their neighbors. He talked about the busy nature of life keeping people at a distance from each other.

“Some people don’t even want to know their neighbors, but you’ve got to want to know them, and to want to be around people,” Tharpe said. “To invite them in for sandwiches and to sit down and talk. That’s how you build trust in people.” He continues, “I’m hoping that this world one day will get together in terms of loving each other and respecting each other.”

Doubtful we’ll see change

He is doubtful, however, he will see this type of change. Why? He believes all the propaganda that people are exposed to creates fear. He says, “People are afraid of each other. When people ask me about the shootings of black folks, and of this, that and the other; you know, everybody has their own opinions. I’m just hoping that one day we just approach things differently as people, as human beings.”

How does he stay positive amidst fear and negative propaganda?

“I don’t allow negative things to be a part of me,” he said. “I had cancer and in three months it was gone because every day I got up and I said ‘I’m gonna laugh a lot today. This thing isn’t gonna beat me,’ and it didn’t. So, I look for the positive things in people. I look for the positive things in life.”

His go-to motto

When faced with the unexpected he has a motto: “Every setback is a set-up for a comeback, so when you have setbacks look for something greater to happen to you.”

When asked what type of legacy he would like to leave for the local community, he says, “I hope to get help so I can continue to feed people and to help people. I want to just reach out or be there for people. If that’s a legacy, that’s kind of what I’m going for.” For a man who worked 40 hours a week while playing football and taking classes, who made the Dean’s List twice and graduated in three years, was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Sonoma State two times, and has always found time to help others in need, his legacy has certainly helped to build a stronger community in Rohnert Park.

And back to that smile, which he believes can go a long way in helping people feel better. He states, “Just being nice to people. A big smile is worth a lot, and to look at people and say something that might make them smile is good. We don’t get enough of that.”

You will get the chance to see the Reverend Dr. Tharpe smile and wave as the procession happens on Saturday at 10 a.m., beginning at Lawrence E. Jones Middle School and continuing down Snyder Lane to Rancho Cotate High School.