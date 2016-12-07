Rev. Sam Tharpe’s Christmas basket drive kicks off Dec. 17

Reverend Dr. Samuel Tharpe will conduct his annual Christmas basket donation drive on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-noon in front of 49er Pet, located at 375 Southwest Blvd., in Rohnert Park.

Each year, the number of people signing up for the Christmas baskets grows. Last year there were nearly 100 people and more are expected this year.

“We give baskets to people that are in need, and we go out and find people that are in need and give them the baskets,” Tharpe said.

The requested items for donation include flour, beans, rice, sugar, turkey or ham. Tharpe requests that no canned goods be donated.

This year, turkey donations are again at a premium due to the increase in prices.

Up until 2013, Tharpe had been cooking Thanksgiving dinners for those in need for 25 years. At its peak, his Thanksgiving dinners served 35 turkeys to the hungry.

“It was getting too much for me, so I said ‘Let me try something else,’” he said. “So I thought, about five or six years ago, of doing the Christmas baskets along with the Thanksgiving dinner. We turned that loose, and now we just do Christmas baskets.”

Every year, the food drive makes a positive difference in the lives of about 100 families.

Rev. Tharpe started the Shiloh Christian Fellowship 30 years ago. “We’re non-denominational, we take pretty much anybody,” he said. “We have a fairly small congregation, but we still do great things for the community, being small. A small church has fed over 25 to 30,000 people.”

Tharpe stresses the idea of giving what you can to others. “There are a lot of people that are in need of a lot of things in our society,” he said. “Any time you help anybody, 95 percent of [the time] it’s gonna be positive.”

If citizens wish to donate money to the cause instead of food, they may send monetary donations to Rev. Tharpe at P.O. Box 127, Cotati, CA 94931.