Retired SF Giant Affeldt to speak in RP on Nov. 5

Former San Francisco Giants star relief pitcher Jeremy Affeldt will be in Rohnert Park on Nov. 5 to support Hitting Home, benefitting On Campus Ministries.

The event includes dinner, a live auction, entertainment and an opportunity to meet and greet with the three-time World Series Champion. The event will take place at the Doubletree Hotel ball room from 6-9 p.m., and the cost is $100 per person. Go to oncampusministries.com to purchase tickets.

On Campus Ministries is a non-profit group in Rohnert Park devoted to the cause of supporting the youth and college students in the community.

Affeldt, a fan favorite during his time with the Giants, has taken a lead role in the effort to end human trafficking and modern day slavery. He also is an advocate to support and feed the hungry not only in the United States but around the world. Affeldt also is the co-founder of Generation Alive, a non-profit organization that works to teach and inspire a generation of young people to act by serving others. Affeldt, his wife Laura and three sons make their home in Spokane, Wash.