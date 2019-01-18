Resolutions for your oral health

Health
January 18, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
The long-reaching impact of dementia How to have a better year  Keep your Medicare costs down When hard things happen Influenza activity is increasing throughout California The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning Part II Youth, women and dementia Halloween pirate’s gold Fall risks are sometimes simple, yet fatal Cultures differ on what makes a beautiful smile! Natural disaster threats call for preparedness plan to protect seniors The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning  Winter sun safety: What to know about protecting yourself during colder months Recommendations for screen time How to prevent bad breath War on opioids in California Help families make time for seniors during the holiday season Helping seniors with vision and hearing impairments Holiday stress-busters for harried caregivers Tips for living with low vision Improving the state of aging in America Fight flu this season by getting immunized Confirm your preparedness plans for Seniors Did you get your flu shot? If not why not? A message from the heart Using anxiety to your advantage Know your pharmacist… Know your medicine as drug prices will jump in 2019 Senate passes Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding October’s most celebrated event Our Feelings Come From Our Beliefs Making sense of the season for seniors Guilt from holiday eating How to know if you are in danger of compression fractures Psychology Today The Art of Resilience: I Have I Am…I Can The advantage of dental implants Too much of a good thing for seniors and the holidays What families’ caregivers need to know about Un-retiring in a changing economy Coping with the unpredictable life of caregiving Double duty tools: toothbrush and floss Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Amazing results with Arestin Navigating the aging journey Smoke and stress maintenance and recovery How to lower your surgery costs Healthy eating habits can benefit you and your teeth How does the body heal? Apply or renew Covered Ca. Health insurance by Jan. 15 Three gifts you can give yourself Don’t stress, clench or grind! Gratitude and positivity can inspire caregiver self-care What happens to our teeth and gums as we age? Reduce wear and tear As Autumn begins, a reminder flu season can hit seniors hard Cannabis symposium Sept. 19th Osteoporosis, osteonecrosis and dental health How dentistry handles gastric reflux disease Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  Twice a victim Finding a path forward after an accident Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  If it is not broken, don’t fix it! Managing your mental health with or without insurance coverage Why gardening is the most recommended exercise for seniors

Resolutions for your oral health

By: Jamie Sahouria
January 18, 2019

With a new year, often times comes new resolutions. Whether it’s going to the gym more often or promising to stay in touch with family and friends, the new year is a time of thoughtful consideration of how the next 365 days of one’s life will go. One of the best resolutions one can make is to pledge to get good dental health. It is amazing how much poor dental health can adversely affect the body. Flossing daily and brushing twice a day are simple, quick ways to ensure your teeth and gums will stay in the best shape. Visiting the dentist twice a year is a good way to gauge how well your home care is going. Because our mouths are full of bacteria, it is important to use daily brushing and flossing to remove these creatures. Over time, however, if we neglect oral care, the bacteria can reach levels that lead to oral infection, tooth decay and gum disease. Periodontisits is a severe form of gum disease. The inflammation associated with periodontitis may play a role in some diseases. There are some serious conditions including cardiovascular disease and endocarditis where poor oral health can have adverse results on your heart. Additionally, lower birth weight and premature birth have been associated with periodontitis. For patients with diabetes and HIV/AIDS, oral problems can be more severe since the body’s resistance is lowered to infection and conditions like periodontists can seriously affect overall health. Rheumatoid arthritis, eating disorders and head and neck cancers are other conditions that might be linked to oral health. 

The good news is, with a simple resolution, you can alter your oral health in good ways. A trip to the dentist twice a year and generally good brushing and flossing habits are the way to go. Additionally, healthy eating habits and limiting carbohydrate snacking are easy ways to improve oral health. Of course, quitting smoking and tobacco use will help too. A simple investment in time spent now on good oral habits, will save a financial investment in your oral health later. Here’s to good health and good habits in 2019! 

Dr. Jamie Sahouria is Rohnert Park’s only full time, board certified pediatric dentist. She works at 1303 Medical Center Drive, where she and partner doctors provide dental care and braces for kids and adults. Dr. Jamie is a Rohnert Park native and is a proud graduate of The Ranch. She can be reached via her website at www.BrushFlosssSmile.com