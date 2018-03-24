Reserve the watermelon rind

By: Family Features

Watermelon Rind Pickles

4 cups water

1 tablespoon coarse salt

2 cups peeled watermelon rind, cut into 1-1/2-by-2-inch pieces (leave thin layer of pink)

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 allspice berry

1/2 cup cider vinegar

4 peppercorns

4 whole cloves

1/2teaspoon pickling spice

1 long slice of fresh gingerroot

1/4 teaspoon celery seeds

In a large pot over medium-high heat, bring water and salt to boil. Add rind pieces and boil until tender, about 5 minutes. Strain. Transfer rinds to large metal bowl.

In a saucepan, combine watermelon rind, sugar, berries, vinegar, peppercorns, cloves, pickling spice, gingerroot and celery seeds. Bring to boil over medium-high heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Simmer 15 minutes until slightly reduced. Pour over watermelon rinds in bowl. Place plate over top to keep rinds submerged in liquid.

Cover and refrigerate 1 day. Transfer to glass jar and keep sealed in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.

Watermelon Rind Stir-Fry

2 teaspoons sesame oil

2 cups watermelon rind, julienned (white part only, from about 1/2 of seedless watermelon)

1 cup julienned carrots

1/2 cup chives, cut into 3-inch pieces

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

1 piece (about 1 inch) ginger, minced

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, torn

1/4 cup cilantro leaves

1/4 cup mint leaves

crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

In wok over high heat, heat sesame oil. Add watermelon rind and carrots and fry, stirring constantly, 1-2 minutes. Let sit over high heat 1 additional minute without stirring. Add chives and stir to combine.

In small bowl, whisk together honey, soy sauce, fish sauce, garlic and ginger. Pour sauce over watermelon rind and cook, stirring, 30 seconds-1 minute, until fragrant.

Transfer to serving dish. Add basil, cilantro and mint, tossing to combine. Sprinkle with red pepper flakes, if desired and serve.

