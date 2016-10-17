Request test: Cognitive impairment detection

By: Julie Ann Soukoulis

Spotlight on Seniors

Did you know your free annual Medicare Wellness Visit (AWV) includes a Cognitive Impairment Assessment?

I invite you to take the steps to learn more about cognitive impairment. It starts with knowing the 10 signs.

Step 1: Know the 10 signs

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the most common cognitive symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease include:

• 1. Memory loss that disrupts daily life.

• 2. Difficulty completing familiar tasks.

• 3. Challenges with planning and problem solving.

• 4. Confusion with time and place.

• 5. Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships.

• 6. Problems with speaking and writing.

• 7. Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps.

• 8. Decreased or poor judgment.

• 9. Withdrawal from work or social activities.

• 10. Changes in mood or personality.

Step 2: Talk to your doctor

• Discuss your concerns and ask for an objective assessment to detect cognitive impairment

• Call your doctor

• Enlist the help of community resources such as Alzheimer’s Association; Remember for Alzheimer’s Facebook Community; Confidence to Care; Alzheimer’s and Dementia Daily Companion app; annual Medicare Wellness Visit; and e-Learning Course: Alzheimer’s Disease or other Dementias CARE.

Importance of early detection

Being proactive with your health by requesting the assessment can lead to many positive outcomes:

• Understanding the cause and treating the underlying disease or health condition.

• Emphasis can be put on treatment, reducing symptoms and care, rather than searching for a diagnosis.

• Allows for the person and their family/significant others to have important conversations about the person’s wishes and their future care.

• Gives the person and their family time to plan or create advance directives.

• Allows time for the person to assemble a care team that can help with medical, legal, financial and safety concerns.

• Promotes disease education and community support, through groups, etc.

• May allow for access to research and clinical trials.

For more information from The Gerontological Society of America, call and ask my office to send you a copy of the “The Gerontological Society of America Workgroup on Cognitive Impairment Detection and Earlier Diagnosis Report and Recommendations.”

What is the difference between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia?

On a cold, snowy winter day, a bowl of soup sounds good. “What’s the soup of the day?” you ask the waitress at your favorite restaurant. A few minutes later you are enjoying a steaming cup of clam chowder. “Soup” is a general term for a category of food. Soup comes in dozens of flavors like chicken noodle, tomato, clam chowder or mushroom. Every can of mushroom or tomato soup is soup, but not every can of soup is mushroom or tomato. This simple example, first used by Canadian dementia expert Carol Bowlby Sifton, is an elegant way to describe the differences between dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Like soup, the word “dementia” is an umbrella term for anything that can cause issues with brain functioning such as confusion, memory loss or loss of problem solving ability. While Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia in older persons, there are many more varieties, including Lewy Body dementia, vascular dementia, or frontal lobe dementia.

Families often say they struggle to understand what doctors mean by dementia. That’s why it’s important to ask the doctor what type of dementia is being diagnosed.

David Troxel, a noted dementia expert who worked with Home Instead Senior Care to develop its Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias Training Program, emphasizes that the doctor should be able to tell you the specific diagnosis and the reason for that diagnosis, just like the waitress should be able to tell you the soup of the day and how that is different from other soups.

“It’s important to know the type of dementia being diagnosed,” Troxel says, “because different dementias have different characteristics, and family members need to know what to expect.”

Persons with frontal lobe dementia, for example, often undergo profound personality changes and can get very disinhibited and outrageous.

Persons with Lewy Body dementia may have profound visual hallucinations, including talking to little people in the room or seeing animals that are not really present. “It can be very helpful and reassuring for families to know that a particular behavior is part of the disease process, not just ‘bad behavior,’” Troxel noted.

In addition, different dementias may call for different medicines. Individuals with pure frontal lobe dementia often don’t do well on the typical memory medications like Aricept, Exelon and Razadyne, but they may respond to an anti-depressant.

Persons with Lewy Body dementia seem to be very sensitive to mood-altering medications like anti-psychotics. In fact, an old nursing phrase says, “start low and go slow” when giving psychotropic medications to a person with Lewy Body dementia.

Finally, when the physician gives you a specific diagnosis it’s a sign that you’ve seen a medical provider who understands the contemporary best practices surrounding diagnosis. You can feel that you and your family member are in good hands. Likewise, other professionals you may work with to care for your family member, such as professional in home caregivers, should be trained to understand the distinctions between various dementias.

At Home Instead Senior Care says, “Our CAREGivers are trained to understand the differences between Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

We want our clients’ families to know that we are here for them no matter which dementia diagnosis they face.” Family caregivers can form a care team with the senior’s doctors, pharmacists, and other care providers focused on providing the best possible care and that focus needs to include an accurate understanding of the diagnosis, its symptoms, and possible treatments. Until we find a cure, the best approach to any of these dementias is engagement, activities, communication and loving care.

Julie Ann Soukoulis is the owner of Home Instead Senior care office in Rohnert Park, mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her parents, she understands your struggles and aims, through her website, www.homeinstead.com/sonoma to educate and encourage seniors and caregivers. Have a caregiving or aging concern? She’d love to hear from you at 586-1516 anytime.