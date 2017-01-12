Renowned poet Steve Connell to perform at SSU February 7

Acclaimed poet, comedian and motivational speaker Steve Connell has performed for world leaders, renowned artists and Oprah Winfrey, and will bring his unique talents to Sonoma State University for a performance in Warren Auditorium in Ives Hall on Tuesday. Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Connell has written and performed poems for Maya Angelou and Oprah Winfrey, among others, and has given multiple TED talks. He will be sharing the stage with Bay Area dance company Diavolo, which utilizes large props and spatial awareness to emphasize themes of struggle, community and hope.

Much of Connell's work emphasizes diversity and struggle, and gives new perspective to issues like social justice and political responsibility.

The performance will include spoken word pieces like Connell's recently viral hit, “We Are the Lions,” which explains sexual violence as a cultural phenomenon that we as a society must take responsibility for.

This performance is part of SSU’s True Home Space Initiative, a partnership between the HUB and the Department of Theatre Arts and Dance.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, free for SSU students, staff and faculty. Parking on campus is $5-$8.