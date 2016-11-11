Remembering to say ‘thank you’ to our veterans

By: George Malkemus

Today, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day.

I just want to wish all veterans and active military participants a large thank you. My father, Gene, and his bothers Ed, Wes and Vic all served in the Navy during WWII. My father was at D-Day. Ed, Wes and Vic have passed, but my father, age 90, is still alive.

Honor Flight

Six years ago, my father and his bother Wes were able to participate in a wonderful program called Honor Flight Northern California. Honor Flight Network was a non-profit program created solely to honor America’s WW II veterans for all their sacrifices by flying these American heroes to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at the WWII Memorial. The WWII Memorial was not dedicated until April 2004, nearly 60 years after the end of the war.

Therefore, there were many veterans who had not had the opportunity or the resources to see their country’s tribute to their bravery. Honor Flight Northern California closed on March 1, 2016 after sending thousands of WWII veterans to Washington D.C., absolutely free.

Trained volunteer guardians, who paid their own expenses simply for the honor of serving these American heroes, accompany them on the trips. Wheel chairs and oxygen were provided as needed.

Honor Flight was initially conceived in 2004 by Earl Morse, a physician assistant and retired Air Force captain, to honor veterans he has taken care of for the past 27 years. Its sole purpose was to fly veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honor their sacrifices.

The veterans of WWII represent a generation whose youngest member is now 85 years old.

With a man’s average life expectancy at 74.4, there are few left each year. Of all of the wars in recent memory, it was World War II that truly threatened our very existence as a nation and as a culturally diverse, free society.

The program took a whirlwind bus tour to numerous Washington D.C. sites, including the Capitol, White House, and the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, but concentrated on the National Veteran War Memorials.

Vietnam, Korea memorials

National veteran war memorials are a rather recent event. The first was Vietnam Veterans Memorial, completed in 1982. It honors U.S. service members of the U.S. armed forces who fought in the Vietnam War. The memorial currently consists of three separate parts: The Three Soldiers statue, the Vietnam Women’s Memorial, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, typeset with 58,175 names of service members who died or were unaccounted for (Missing in Action) during the war.

The Vietnam Women’s Memorial is a memorial dedicated to the women of the United States who served in the Vietnam War, most of whom were nurses. It serves as a reminder of the importance of women in the conflict. It depicts three uniformed women with a wounded soldier. The woman looking up is named Hope, the woman praying is named Faith, and the woman tending to a wounded soldier is named Charity.

The Korean War Veterans Memorial was dedicated on July 27, 1995, the 42nd anniversary of the armistice that ended the war. President Bill Clinton and Kim Young Sam, President of the Republic of Korea, dedicated the memorial to the men and women who served during the conflict.

National WWII Memorial

The U.S. National World War II Memorial is dedicated to Americans who served in the armed forces and as civilians during World War II.

Consisting of 56 pillars and a pair of arches surrounding a plaza and fountain, it is located on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on the former site of the Rainbow Pool at the eastern end of the Reflecting Pool, between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. Each pillar is inscribed with the name of one of the 48 U.S. states of 1945, as well as the District of Columbia, the Alaska Territory and Territory of Hawaii, the Commonwealth of the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The northern arch is inscribed with “Atlantic” and the northern end of the memorial is dedicated to the Atlantic theater with scenes from European front.

Some scenes take place in England, depicting the preparations for air and sea assaults. The last scene is of a handshake between the American and Russian armies when the western and eastern fronts met in Germany.

The southern arch is inscribed with “Pacific” with scenes from the Pacific campaign on the southern side on the memorial.

The scenes begin with soon-to-be servicemen getting physical exams, taking the oath and being issued military gear.

The reliefs progress through numerous heroic scenes, including combat and burying the dead, ending in a homecoming scene.

The memorial includes an engraving typical of the Kilroy graffiti: “Kilroy was here.” Kilroy was a highly popular American culture expression during WWII, seen drawn anywhere and everywhere.

Kilroy is a distinctive doodle of a bald-headed man (possibly with a few hairs) with a prominent nose peeking over a wall with the fingers of each hand clutching the wall. My father told me that “Kilroy was here” was seen everywhere and that even pregnant young women could be seen wearing a “Kilroy was here” shirt.

He also said that a National Park ranger he met at the memorial thought it was graffiti when she first saw Kilroy drawn on the marble and was in the process of having him removed when she was informed of his significance.

The Freedom Wall is on the west side of the memorial, with a view of the Reflecting Pool and Lincoln Memorial behind it.

The wall has 4,048 gold stars, each representing 100 Americans who died in the war. In front of the wall lies the message “Here we mark the price of freedom.”

Will Rogers said it best, “We can’t all be heroes. Some of us have to stand on a curb and clap as they go by.” Let us give a huge round of applause for all veterans and the Greatest Generation.

Enjoy life and keep smiling.

