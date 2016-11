John Reed Elementary School in Rohnert Park held a small rose ceremony for Sayra Gonzalez Tuesday morning. Mrs. Seastrand’s second-grade class and Sayra’s family are seen with the pink roses on the plant in the middle. Sayra, 7, and her 9-year-old sister, Delilah, were tragically killed in an automobile crash in Petaluma on Aug. 31. A memorial still stands at the site of their deaths.

Robert Grant