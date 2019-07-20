Regionals, here we come!

The coaches, Manager Jason Chickering, Coach Brandon Haug, Coach Mike Waterman and Coach Keith Cook lead a caravan of drivers to Hanford, Ca. Sun., July 14. The Rohnert Park Cal Ripken Blue U12/60 team qualified for the Southwest Regional tournament despite being defeated by River Park during the NorCal State Championship tournament. The teams begin playing Mon., July 15 and the winner of the tournament moves on to the Cal Ripken World Series being held in August in Visalia, Ca.

Photo by Jane Peleti