Regional parks director Caryl Hart to step down June 20

Sonoma County Regional Parks Director Caryl Hart has announced her resignation effective June 20. Hart has led the department since 2010, overseeing the operations of 56 parks, trails and beaches and a staff of 200 full-time and seasonal employees.

In a Jan. 18 letter to employees and the Board of Supervisors, Hart said her decision was based on several factors, including a desire to help national non-profits and federal representatives deal with the threats to parks and the environment posed by Trump administration policies.

During Hart’s tenure, Sonoma County’s parks system grew by several thousand acres with the opening of Taylor Mountain, North Sonoma Mountain and the Laguna de Santa Rosa Trail and the expansion of several existing parks.

Charged with adopting a more entrepreneurial business model for the department, Hart oversaw a 60 percent increase in day-use and camping revenue and encouraged strategic marketing of the park membership program, which has grown nearly 50 percent to 25,000 members.