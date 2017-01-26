Refinancing plan is explained to the RP council in July 1967

By: Irene Hilsendager

Did you know this history?

By Irene Hilsendager

Standard Savings and Loan Association, holder of the first mortgage, may refinance nearly 50 homes in Rohnert Park that are empty for several years and virtually unsellable because of outstanding assessments in large amounts. The Rohnert Park Homeowners Association has been working with the loan company to help make this possible.

The bond assessments on these homes are quite high and the loan company is considering paying off all encumbrances and refinancing the entire package over a longer period to bring the payments down.

The information was contained in a report to the Rohnert Park City Council from acting City Manager Bill Wiggins at the July 1 meeting.

Councilmen agreed not to revoke the use permit of the car wash because they had brought the establishment up to requirements of the use permit.

Mayor Pezonella said, “I think they should be complimented for doing the necessary work to comply.” Councilman Cliff Smith retorted, “I think they should be cautioned that if we have to go through the expense of a public hearing again we may not be so easy on them.”

The council meeting was one of the shortest on record, lasting less than two hours.

Maurice Fredericks, at the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, appointed Lawrence Swenson as the new chamber president, by-laws: James Groom and Harold Cohen, Industrial Committee co-chairmen: Pete Callinan, finance; Mrs. E. Bishop and Angelo Sissa, merchants committee Co-chairman; Arthur Roberts, program; Jane Faust, public relations; Bart Mitchell, membership; Vincent Mule and Dr. Loren Anderson, youth activities co-chairmen: Margaret Sovey, historian; and Dr. William Cord, Sonoma State College representative and Forum of the Future (a Congress for Community Progress type project) chairman. Other committee chairmen, including Founders Day, Good Neighbor Day, and float committee are yet to be selected. A few of the sub-chairmen for Founders Day are Mrs. Eugene Chaon, Beauty Pageant chairman and Mrs. L. Millard, Founders Day Ball.

Founders Day activities takes place over the Labor Day weekend each year.

Frieda Camotta was congratulated on commencing her second year with the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce. She started as chamber secretary one year ago and was recently named secretary manager.

The Sonoma County Fair Talent show will take place July 24 in the Redwood Outdoor Theater on the fairgrounds. The Rohnert Park Chamber is sponsoring two entries.