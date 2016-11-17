News Briefs
November 17, 2016
Redwood Writers to host Open Mic on Nov. 19

November 18, 2016
Redwood Writers member Jean Wong emcees this every-other-month literary meeting of Sonoma County authors on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Santa Rosa Central Library, located at 211. E St.
Each Open Mic has a theme, but readers are welcome to share any 5-minute work they like. The event is open both to Redwood Writers members and the general public. Refreshments are served. Sign up and include a 50-word bio at rwlibrary@redwoodwriters.org. 
Redwood Writers is the largest of 21 branches of the California Writers Club, founded in 1909. Early members included Jack London and the first California poet laureate, Ina Coolbrith. 