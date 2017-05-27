Local
May 27, 2017
Redwood Empire Food Bank serves local children through summer lunch program

By: Christina Lee
May 26, 2017

From June 8th until August 14th, the Redwood Empire Food Bank will be serving free and nutritious lunches to children aged 18 and younger in the local community. All children will be served, regardless of background or status. There are over forty locations throughout Sonoma County that will benefit from this initiative, which will be in operation from Monday through Friday at lunch time. In Rohnert Park and Cotati, the lunch program will be located at Alicia Park,300 Arlen Drive, from 12-12:30pm, and Rancho Feliz, 6607 Redwood Drive, from 11:30-12 pm. Both locations will offer entertaining activities and play time for children as well. The program is something that Cotati Mayor Susan Harvey finds invaluable. “I think that it’s awesome because often times our kids don’t get enough to eat” she stated at the May 23 Cotati City Council meeting. The Redwood Empire Food Bank has been serving children in need since 1987. Since that time, they have become the largest hunger-relief organization in Sonoma County. For more information on the REFB Summer Lunch Program, visit www.refb.org or call 707-523-7900.