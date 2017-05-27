Redwood Credit Union sponsors heroes for health family run and expo

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) is the presenting sponsor for the Center for Well-Being’s upcoming second annual Heroes for Health Family Run and Health Expo on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park, Calif. The superhero-themed 5k event is open to runners and walkers and begins at 9 a.m.; the health expo opens at 8 a.m.

The Center for Well-Being is a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit that encourages Sonoma County citizens of all ages to live healthy lives through programs that support nutrition and an active, healthy lifestyle. The Heroes for Health event will benefit the nonprofit’s youth programs, which include:

• iDo26.2 – Elementary and secondary students walk or run a marathon-distance of 26.2 miles during the academic year. The program reaches 13,500 students at 74 schools and after-school sites in Sonoma County. This year over 10,000 students successfully completed the program and together walked and ran over 10 times around the world.

• ProjectTrue – An award-winning program where teens advocate for alcohol, tobacco, and other drug prevention at their schools and in their community in Sonoma County.

• Active Play Every Day – Active recess time led by trained recess coaches, which inspires kids to get out and move in an inclusive, non-competitive atmosphere. Reaches 11 elementary schools in Sonoma County.

• Rethink Your Drink – Peer to peer education encourages overall healthy drink and food choices. Reaches 700 students in Sonoma County.

“Redwood Credit Union believes overall wellness is essential to building a strong, healthy community, so we’re honored to be presenting sponsor of the Center for Well-Being’s signature event this year,” said Matt Martin, RCU’s vice president of community and government relations. “Supporting efforts that contribute to physical, mental, and financial health helps people succeed, which is always our focus.”

Redwood Credit Union is an active supporter of the communities it serves through sponsorships, fundraising, and volunteering. In 2016, RCU donated $2.8 million and over 4,100 volunteer hours to local nonprofits and community groups.

About Redwood Credit Union

Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. RCU offers complete financial services including checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, online and mobile banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, investment and financial planning services, and more. The Credit Union also offers insurance and discount auto sales through their wholly-owned subsidiary. RCU has over $3.5 billion in assets and serves over 285,000 Members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah, more than 30,000 fee-free network ATMs nationwide plus an ATM fee rebate program, and convenient, free online and mobile banking. RCU can be followed on Facebook at facebook.com/redwoodcu and on Twitter at @redwoodcu. For more information, please call 1 (800) 479-7928 or visit www.redwoodcu.org.