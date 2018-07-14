Redwood Credit Union names new RP branch manager

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) has promoted Regina McCullough to manager of its Rohnert Park branch at 250 Rohnert Park Exp. In her new role, McCullough is responsible for overseeing member services, staff management and daily branch operations, as well as local community and business development efforts.

Since 2009, McCullough has advanced through the organization, from teller to member services rep to assistant branch manager and now branch manager. Prior to RCU, she worked for The Community Voice newspaper and the Sonoma Index-Tribune.

“Regina loves helping our members and is a longtime resident of the Rohnert Park community, so we’re excited to have her leading our Rohnert Park team,” said Dave Upham, senior vice president of member experience.

McCullough is the Board Treasurer for the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce and also serves on the Rohnert Park Women in Business committee.

About Redwood Credit Union

Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union (RCU) is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. RCU offers complete financial services, including checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, online and mobile banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, wealth management, financial planning services and more. The Credit Union also offers insurance and discount auto sales through their wholly-owned subsidiary. RCU has over $4.3 billion in assets and serves over 303,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah, more than 30,000 fee-free network ATMs nationwide and convenient, free online and mobile banking.